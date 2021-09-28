IPL 2021: Watch Rishabh Pant almost take out DK

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant almost took out Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik during their IPL match in Sharjah on Tuesday.

The incident took place off the first ball of the 17th over bowled by Vaun Chakravarthy. Pant chopped the ball near his feet and the ball bounced close to the stumps. The southpaw attempted to swat it away with his bat and almost smashed Karthik. The stumper, who was wearing a helmet, was lucky to miss Pant's wild swing. The two laughed it off as they punched their gloves.