IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians restrict Rajasthan Royals to 90/9

Sharjah: Mumbai Indians restricted Rajasthan Royals to 90/9 in 20 overs in a must-win Indian Premier League match for both teams here on Tuesday.

Nathan Coulter-Nile was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets while Jimmy Neesham, who was included in the XI in place of Krunal Pandya, bagged three.

Barring the opening wicket stand of 27 runs between Evin Lewis and Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rajasthan failed to raise a challenge as Mumbai struck at regular intervals.

Lewis top scored with 24 runs while five others, including skipper Sanju Samson, were dismissed for single digits.

Earlier, Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss opted to field. For MI, Ishan Kishan replaced Quinton de Kock at the top of the order.

For Royals, left-arm pacer Kuldip Yadav will make his IPL debut. He has replaced Akash Singh while leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal replaced wrist spinner Mayank Markande.