IPL 2021: Gill hits fifty as KKR post 171/4 against Rajasthan

Sharjah: Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer helped KKR post 171/4 against Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

Gill scored 56 off 44 and Iyer made 38; together they held an opening-wicket stand of 79 runs.

Chetan Sakariya was the most economical among Rajasthan's bowlers, with figures of 1/23 from four overs.

Earlier, Sanju Samson had won the toss and opted to bat. The Royals had made four changes with Chris Morris, Liam Livingstone, Unadkat and Anuj Rawat coming in.

For Kolkata, Lockie Ferguson had returned fit in place of Tim Southee.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Liam Livingstone, Sanju Samson(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy