U-25 State A Trophy: Anand Krishnan's ton powers Kerala past Bihar

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 24, 2021 05:09 PM IST
Anand Krishnan
Anand Krishnan starred with an unbeaten hundred for Kerala. Photo: By Special Arrangement
Hyderabad: Opener Anand Krishnan's unbeaten 100 powered Kerala to a nine-wicket win over Bihar in the Men's U-25 State A Trophy here on Wednesday.

Chasing a modest target of 203, Anand and Krishna Prasad (52) added 132 for the first wicket. Anand and Ashwin Anand (33 not out) took Kerala home in the 39th over.

Anand hit seven fours and a six in his 131-ball knock. 

It was also Kerala's first win from three matches in the six-team Elite Group D. Kerala had tied with Himachal Pradesh before going down to Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, Akhil Scaria took four wickets as Kerala restricted Bihar to 202/9 after electing to bowl.

Opener Piyush Kumar Singh top-scored for Bihar with 45, while wicketkeeper Ankit Singh made 30.

Kerala next meet Uttarakhand on Thursday.

Brief scores: Bihar 202/9 in 50 overs (Piyush Kumar Singh 45; Akhil Scaria 4/36) lost to Kerala 203/1 in 38.3 overs (Anand Krishnan 100 not out, Krishna Prasad 52).

Points: Kerala 4; Bihar 0.

