Nayudu Trophy: Kerala on verge of innings win against Himachal

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 30, 2022 06:18 PM IST
Topic | Cricket

Bengaluru: Kerala are on the verge of an innings victory in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy against Himachal Pradesh at the Chinnaswamy Stadium here.

On Wednesday, Himachal were 84/4 in their second innings, trailing by 117 runs at stumps on day 2.

Earlier, resuming at 134/4, Kerala had posted 336 with Akhil Scaria scoring an unbeaten 96 in response to Himachal's first innings total of 135.

Fanoos F who had bagged a fifer in the first innings, has claimed two in the second innings so far.

Brief scores: Himachal 135 & 84/4 in 21 overs (Kushal Pal 32 not out, AA Walia 23, Fanoos F 2/32) vs Kerala 336 in 100 overs (Akhil Scaria 96 not out, Vathsal 48, Shoun Roger 38, Salman Nizar 37, Nikhil T 25, Arpit Guleria 3/93, Rohit D Kumar 2/47)

