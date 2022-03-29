Nayudu Trophy: Fanoos puts Kerala on top

Bengaluru: Kerala medium-pacers Fanoos F and Akhil Scaria wrecked Himachal Pradesh on the opening day of their C K Nayudu Trophy match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Tuesday.

Himachal, who chose to bat, were bundled out for 135 in 42.1 overs. Fanoos claimed 5/39, while Akhil picked up 3/44.

Captain S G Arora top-scored with 33.

Kerala were 134/4 in their reply at stumps. Captain Vathsal Sharma made 48, while Shoun Roger scored 38.

Brief scores: Himachal Pradesh 135 in 42.1 overs (S G Arora 33; Fanoss F 5/39, Akhli Scaria 3/44) vs Kerala 134/4 in 37 overs (Vatshal Sharma 48, Shoun Roger 38).