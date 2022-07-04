Malayalam
Edgbaston Test: India set England a target of 378

Reuters
Published: July 04, 2022 05:24 PM IST Updated: July 04, 2022 06:15 PM IST
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant walks back after falling to Jack Leach. Photo: AFP/Geoff Caddick
Topic | Cricket

Birmingham: India's Rishabh Pant followed his first innings 146 with a half-century as their overall lead swelled to 377 on day four of the rearranged fifth Test against England at Edgbaston on Monday.

The tourists, 2-1 ahead in the series, were bolwed out for 245 after lunch.

Earlier, Stuart Broad earned England a breakthrough after India had resumed on 125/3. Cheteshwar Pujara had been calmness personified in his dour knock of 66 but an uncharacteristic slash at a short and wide delivery from Broad had him caught at backward point.

Shreyas Iyer hit three boundaries in his 19 but fell into a short ball trap, pulling Matthew Potts straight into the hands of James Anderson at mid-wicket.

Zak Crawley spilled a difficult catch at slip when Pant was on 45 and, while the batsman could not be denied his fifty, which he brought up with a boundary off Broad, his stay was soon cut short.

Pant attempted a reverse-sweep against left-arm spinner Jack Leach and Joe Root took a sharp catch in the slip.

Potts bounced out Shardul Thakur who suffered back-to-back knocks on the helmet in successive deliveries before being dismissed for four.

