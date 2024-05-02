IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings in pix

Punjab Kings (PBKS) continued their dominant run over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with a seven-wicket in an IPL 2024 match at Chepauk on Wednesday night. PBKS restricted CSK to 162/7 after electing to bowl. The visitors achieved the target in the 18th over to register their fifth in a row against the defending champions.



Rilee Rossouw made a quick-fire 43. Photo: PTI/R Senthil Kumar

PBKS spinners Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar spun a web around the CSK batters. Left-arm spinner Brar picked up 2/17 while leggie Chahar returned figures of 2/16. CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad made a fine 48-ball 62, but he lacked support.

Harpreet Brar was named player of the match. Photo: PTI/R Senthil Kumar

PBKS opener Jonny Bairstow (46 off 30 balls) and No. 3 Rilee Rossouw (43 off 23 balls) put them in control with a 64-run second-wicket stand. Capatin Sam Curran (26 not out) and Shashank Singh (25 not out) guided them home with 13 balls to spare.

CSK remain in fourth spot with 10 points from as many games, while PBKS jumped to seventh place with eight points from 10 outings.

PBKS bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Rahul Chahar celebrate a wicket. Photo: PTI/R Senthil Kumar

The two sides clash with each other again at Dharamsala on Sunday.