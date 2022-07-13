Former Kerala Ranji captain OK Ramdas passes away

Thiruvananthapuram: Former Kerala cricket team captain O K Ramdas died of a heart attack at Sree Chithra Institute of Medical Sciences in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. He was 74.

Ramdas had been undergoing medical treatment for more than two weeks after he suffered from a stroke.

His mortal remains would be kept for public viewing at his residence in Millenium Apartments in Jagathy, Thiruvananthapuram until 8.30 pm.

Later, the body would be taken to his house in his native place, Thalappu, Kannur. The cremation would be at the public crematorium in his home town tomorrow afternoon.

Ramdas grew up playing cricket at the Kannur Cricket club. He was the captain of the Calicut University cricket team.

He made it to the Ranji Trophy team at the age of 20 years and went on to lead the team. In the three seasons from 1970 through 1973, Ramdas was the top scorer for the team.

In first-class cricket, Ramdas has to his credit 1,647 runs from 68 innings in 35 matches, including 11 half-centuries. He has also taken two wickets as a part-time spinner.

Ramdas, who joined the SBT team in 1967, also led the team from 1975 to 1976. He retired as a sports manager with the SBT.

Besides, he has also served as the BCCI match referee and Kerala team selection committee chairman. He also served as the Kerala Cricket Association vice-president. Ramdas is survived by his wife Shobha and son Kapil Ramdas.