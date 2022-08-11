KL Rahul to lead India in ODIs against Zimbabwe, Dhawan his deputy

New Delhi: KL Rahul will lead India in the ODI series against Zimbabwe and Shikhar Dhawan is named his deputy, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Thursday.

Dhawan was slated to lead the team according to the 15-member squad announced by the BCCI on July 30.

Rahul's name was not on the list then as he was not cleared to play after suffering an injury before the T20I series against South Africa.

With the Board's medical team now giving Rahul the nod, the All-India Senior Selection Committee has named a 16-member squad and appointed him as the captain, the BCCI said.

The three ODIs will be played at the Harare Sports Club on August 18, 20 and 22.

Senior players like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah are not part of the squad.

India squad: KL Rahul (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.