Asia Cup: Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh, enter Super 4

PTI
Published: September 01, 2022 11:55 PM IST Updated: September 02, 2022 06:45 AM IST
Asia Cup
Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando (left) and Maheesh Theekshana celebrate their win against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Thursday. Photo: AFP/ Surjeet Yadav
Topic | Cricket

Dubai: Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by two wickets in their final group league game to progress to the Super Four of the Asia Cup here on Thursday.

Sent into bat, Bangladesh scored 183 for seven but Sri Lankan overhauled the target with four balls to spare, reaching 184 for eight.

For Sri Lanka, Kusal Mendis made 60, while skipper Dasun Shanaka scored 45.

Ebadat Hossain was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh with figures of 3/51.

Afif Hossain top-scored for Bangladesh with a 22-ball 39, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz made 38. Mosaddek Hossain propped up the total with 24 not out off 9 balls.

Chamika Karunaratne returned with figures of 2/32, while Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva scalped 2/41.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 183/7 in 20 overs (Atif Hossain 39, Mehdiy Hasan Miraz 38; Chamika Karunaratne 2/32) lost to Sri Lanka 184/8 in 19.2 overs (Kusal Mendis 60, Dasun Shanaka 45, Ebadat Hossain 3/51)

