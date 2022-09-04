Asia Cup Super 4: Kohli hits fifty, India post 181/7 against Pakistan

Dubai: Virat Kohli hit a fifty as India posted 181/7 against Pakistan in their Super 4 encounter in the Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here on Sunday.

Kohli was run out in the final over before making 60 off 44. Openers Rohit Sharma (28) and KL Rahul (28) had contributed 54 runs for the first wicket.

For Pakistan, Shadab Khan bagged two wickets.

Earlier, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl.

India have welcomed back Hardik Pandya and also brought in Deepak Hooda and Ravi Bishnoi.

Pakistan, meanwhile, have made just one change, by including Mohammad Hasnain in the XI.

Teams

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah