Asia Cup Super 4: Kohli hits fifty, India post 181/7 against Pakistan

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 04, 2022 07:18 PM IST Updated: September 04, 2022 09:28 PM IST
Virat Kohli
India's Virat Kohli plays a shot against Pakistan during the Asia Cup Super 4 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday. Photo: AFP/ Surjeet Yadav
Topic | Cricket

Dubai: Virat Kohli hit a fifty as India posted 181/7 against Pakistan in their Super 4 encounter in the Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here on Sunday.

Kohli was run out in the final over before making 60 off 44. Openers Rohit Sharma (28) and KL Rahul (28) had contributed 54 runs for the first wicket.

For Pakistan, Shadab Khan bagged two wickets.

Earlier, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl.

India have welcomed back Hardik Pandya and also brought in Deepak Hooda and Ravi Bishnoi.

Pakistan, meanwhile, have made just one change, by including Mohammad Hasnain in the XI.

Teams
India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

