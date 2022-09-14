Fans plan to protest Sanju's omission during India-SA T20I

Thiruvananthapuram: Miffed with the non-inclusion of local boy Sanju Samson in the T20 World Cup squad, fans here are planning to protest against the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during the India-South Africa T20I to be held at the Greenfield Stadium on September 28.

Sanju, is presently the skipper of Rajasthan Royals and had a good tour of the West Indies and Zimbabwe recently. Hopes were high that the 27-year-old would make it to the T20 World Cup squad, but he failed to impress the selectors.

Netizens have pointed out that despite K L Rahul and Rishabh Pant's poor run, they were considered ahead of Sanju.

It is learnt that there are plans that locals may wear T-shirts with Sanju's picture and protest against the BCCI during the T201.