Sanju Samson enjoys an evening with friends on Punnamada Lake | Video

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 14, 2022 04:19 PM IST Updated: September 14, 2022 04:30 PM IST
Sanju Samson and friends enjoy the country boat ride and food. Screengrab.

At a time when there has been much debate about his exclusion from the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup, Sanju Samson has shared a video of him having a jolly good time with his friends on the Punnamada Lake in Alappuzha.

The wicketkeeper-batter, who leads Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, captioned the video “Kattanum, Kaylaum, Kootarum' (Black coffee, Lake and Friends) on Instagram.

Meanwhile, a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official has revealed that Sanju was never in the race for a spot in the World Cup squad and Rishabh Pant was the No. 1 choice. The BCCI source also added that Sanju will be picked in the Indian squad for the three-match ODI series against South Africa. 

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout