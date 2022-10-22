Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Kerala boost hopes with big win

Ludhiana: Kerala boosted their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament with a five-wicket win over Meghalaya at Mullanpur on Saturday.

Needing a big win in their final Group C match to stay in contention, Kerala restricted Meghalaya to 100/8 and then chased down the target in just 12.2 overs.

Spinners Vaiskah Chandran and S Midhun returned identical figures of 2/18.

Though Mohammed Azharuddeen (14) and captain Sanju Samson (four) fell in pursuit of quick runs, opener Vishnu Vinod's 12-ball 27 set up the thumping win. Sachin Baby chipped in with 28 off 24 balls.

The fact that they were home and dry with 46 balls to spare boosted Kerala's net run rate.

Kerala and Haryana finished with 20 points from seven games.

Kerala had beaten Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir before today's win. They had lost to Services and Maharashtra.

Karnataka topped the group with 24 points, while the second spot will be decided only after the game between Services and J&K.