T20 World Cup: Ireland-Afghanistan match washed out

Melbourne: The Ireland-Afghanistan match at the T20 World Cup was abandoned without a bowl balled due to rain at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday, leaving the teams to split the points.



It was winless Afghanistan's second washout in the Super 12s after their New Zealand game at Melbourne was abandoned due to poor weather on Wednesday.

The no-result left Ireland second in Group 1 on three points after three matches behind leading New Zealand, though the Black Caps have a game in hand.

Afghanistan remain bottom of the Group on two points.