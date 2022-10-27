T20 World Cup: India vs Netherlands | Live updates

Sydney: India meet the Netherlands in their second Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.
India have two points after pulling off a thrilling four-wicket win over Pakistan in their opening encounter, while the Dutch lost to Bangladesh by nine runs.
Just now
India have retained the XI which took the field against Pakistan
2 mins ago
Rohit wins toss and India are batting first
6 mins ago
The Indian openers Rohit and K L Rahul will be keen to get going after the failures against Pakistan
18 mins ago
South Africa have thrashed Bangladesh by 104 runs and move top of Group 2 with three points from two matches
22 mins ago
It will be interesting to see the Indian playing XI. Rohit had stated that he will adopt a horses for courses policy.
29 mins ago
Right now the South Africa-Bangladesh match is nearing completion at the SCG
42 mins ago
Rohit Sharma's men are on a high having edged Pakistan in a pulsating encounter at the MCG on Sunday, while the Dutch lost to Bangladesh by nine runs
43 mins ago
