Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

T20 World Cup: India vs Netherlands | Live updates

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 27, 2022 11:56 AM IST
Rohit Sharma
Indian captain Rohit Sharma. File photo: AFP/Noah Saleem
Topic | Cricket

Sydney: India meet the Netherlands in their second Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

India have two points after pulling off a thrilling four-wicket win over Pakistan in their opening encounter, while the Dutch lost to Bangladesh by nine runs.

RELATED ARTICLES
LIVE UPDATES
  • Just now

    India have retained the XI which took the field against Pakistan

    SHARE
  • 2 mins ago

    Rohit wins toss and India are batting first

    SHARE
  • 6 mins ago

    The Indian openers Rohit and K L Rahul will be keen to get going after the failures against Pakistan

    SHARE
  • 18 mins ago

    South Africa have thrashed Bangladesh by 104 runs and move top of Group 2 with three points from two matches

    SHARE
  • 22 mins ago

    It will be interesting to see the Indian playing XI. Rohit had stated that he will adopt a horses for courses policy.

    SHARE
  • 29 mins ago

    Right now the South Africa-Bangladesh match is nearing completion at the SCG

    SHARE
  • 42 mins ago

    Rohit Sharma's men are on a high having edged Pakistan in a pulsating encounter at the MCG on Sunday, while the Dutch lost to Bangladesh by nine runs

    SHARE
  • 43 mins ago

    India take on the Netherland in their second match of the Super 12 at the T20 World Cup

    SHARE
MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.