All about India-England T20I clashes

As India meet England in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, here is a glance at the head-to-head record between the two teams in the shortest format of the game.



The two teams have met 22 times, with India leading England 12-10. It's interesting that no match has ended in a tie or no result so far.

India have a 2-1 lead over England in the T20 World Cup. Further, the Men in Blue have a 2-0 record in matches held at a neutral venue.

Virat Kohli leads the run aggregate with 589 runs from 19 matches at an average of 39.89 and a strike rate of 136.65. He has a highest score of 80 not out.

England captain Jos Buttler is next in the list with 395 runs from 20 matches. Buttler has three fifties to his credit and a highest score of 83 not out.

Suryakumar Yadav (117), K L Rahul (101 not out) and Indian captain Rohit Shama (100 not out) have the distinction of scoring hundreds in these duels.

India's 224/2 at Ahmedabad in 2021 is the highest total by either team, while the Men in Blue's 218/4 at Durban in 2007 is the biggest total in a T20 World Cup game between the two. Yuvraj Singh smashed six sixes in an over off Stuart Broad at Durban in his 16-ball 58-run knock. Yuvi's 50 off 12 balls achieved in the same match remains the fastest T20I fifty.

England's total of 80 at Colombo in the 2012 T20 World Cup is the lowest total between the two sides. India's 90-run win in the same match is the highest victory margin by runs. The smallest victory margin by runs is three by which England edged India twice – in the 2009 World Cup and in a one-off match in 2014.

The last time the two sides met in the World Cup was at Colombo in 2012 where India scored a thumping margin.

England medium-pacer Chris Jordan is the highest wicket-taker with 18 scalps from 14 matches followed by Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (16 from 11 matches). Chahal's 6/25 at Bengaluru in 2017 remains the best individual bowling figures followed by Kuldeep Yadav's 5/24 at Manchester in 2018.