Can India break the World Cup semifinal jinx?

India take on England in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. The Men in Blue will be eager to break the semifinal jinx when they meet Jos Buttler's men.



India fell in the semifinals of the 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cup as well as the 2016 T20 World Cup. The last time India won a knockout game game in an ICC event was in 2017 when they outplayed Bangladesh by nine wickets to enter the final of the Champions Trophy where they went down tamely to Pakistan.

The 2013 Champions Trophy under M S Dhoni remains India's last major triumph. India won the T20 World Cup in the inaugural edition in 2007. The closest they came to repeating the success was in 2014 where they lost to Sri Lanka in the final.

Here is a glance at India's semifinals jinx in the World Cup.

Versus Australia, 2015 ODI World Cup

Holders India topped the group stage to set up a semifinal clash with co-hosts Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Australia raked up 328/7 after Michael Clarke chose to bat. Steve Smith top-scored with 105, while opener Aaron Finch made 81. India lost their way after a 76-run opening stand between Rohit Sharma (34) and Shikhar Dhawan (45). Captain Dhoni top-scored with 65 as the Indian innings folded up for 233 in 46.5 overs.

Versus West Indies, 2016 T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli took hosts India into the semifinals with a brilliant unbeaten 82 against Australia in a crucial Super 10 match at Mohali. Kohli made a sparkling unbeaten 89 off 47 balls to power the Men in Blue to 192/2 against the Caribbeans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. However, Lendl Simmons made the most of a couple of reprieves when he was caught off no-balls to take the Windies home in the final over with a swashbuckling 82 not out off just 51 balls.

Versus New Zealand, 2019 ODI World Cup

The Men in Blue topped the league stage and took on Kane Williamson's Black Caps in the first semifinal at Manchester. In a dramatic match spread over to the second day due to rain, the Kiwis put up 239/8. Ross Taylor made 74, while Williamson scored 67.

It was not the perfect farewell which Virat Kohi had in mind for M S Dhoni. File photo: AFP/Anthony Deviln

Kiwi pacer Matt Henry (3/37) wrecked the Indian top order. The Indians fell short by 18 runs despite the battling efforts of Ravindra Jadeja (77) and Dhoni (50). The match also turned out to be Dhoni's last international outing.