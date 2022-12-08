India-Lanka ODI at Thiruvananthapuram next month

Thiruvananthapuram will host the third One-Day International (ODI) between India and Sri Lanka on January 15, 2023.

This will be third and final match of the series. The Lankans will also play a three-match T20I series priors to the ODIs.

Greenfield International Stadium at Karyavattom has staged a lone ODI in 2018. India outplayed the West Indies by nine wickets in that match.

The venue has also hosted three T20Is. The most recent being the India-South Africa match on September 28, which the Men in Blue won by eight wickets.