India-Lanka ODI at Thiruvananthapuram next month

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 08, 2022 12:47 PM IST Updated: December 08, 2022 12:50 PM IST
Team India
India will meet Sri Lanka in the final ODI at the Greenfield International Stadium. File photo: Twitter@BCCI
Topic | Cricket

Thiruvananthapuram will host the third One-Day International (ODI) between India and Sri Lanka on January 15, 2023.

This will be third and final match of the series. The Lankans will also play a three-match T20I series priors to the ODIs.

Greenfield International Stadium at Karyavattom has staged a lone ODI in 2018. India outplayed the West Indies by nine wickets in that match.

The venue has also hosted three T20Is. The most recent being the India-South Africa match on September 28, which the Men in Blue won by eight wickets.

