Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

India, Sri Lanka teams arrive in Thiruvananthapuram

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 13, 2023 05:26 PM IST Updated: January 13, 2023 05:47 PM IST
Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya on his arrival at the Thiruvananthapuram airport. Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Cricket

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian and Sri Lankan cricket teams arrived here on Friday evening for Sunday's third and final One-Day International (ODI).

The teams arrived in the Kerala capital by a chartered flight from Kolkata.

Rohit Sharma
Indian captain Rohit Sharma on his arrival at the Thiruvananthapuram airport. Photo: Special Arrangement

India have taken an unassailable 2-0 in the three-match series by winning the first two ODIs played at Guwahati and Kolkata.

This will be the second ODI at the Greenfield International Stadium, Karyavattom. India thumped the West Indies by nine wickets in the earlier game in 2018.

Umran Malik
Umran Malik on his arrival at the Thiruvananthapuram airport. Photo: Special Arrangement

The teams will train at the venue on Saturday. The Sri Lankan team is scheduled to train from 1 pm to 4 pm, while the Men in Blue will have their training session from 5 pm to 8 pm.

The day-night match will start at 1.30 pm on Sunday.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.