India, Sri Lanka teams arrive in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian and Sri Lankan cricket teams arrived here on Friday evening for Sunday's third and final One-Day International (ODI).



The teams arrived in the Kerala capital by a chartered flight from Kolkata.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma on his arrival at the Thiruvananthapuram airport. Photo: Special Arrangement

India have taken an unassailable 2-0 in the three-match series by winning the first two ODIs played at Guwahati and Kolkata.

This will be the second ODI at the Greenfield International Stadium, Karyavattom. India thumped the West Indies by nine wickets in the earlier game in 2018.

Umran Malik on his arrival at the Thiruvananthapuram airport. Photo: Special Arrangement

The teams will train at the venue on Saturday. The Sri Lankan team is scheduled to train from 1 pm to 4 pm, while the Men in Blue will have their training session from 5 pm to 8 pm.

The day-night match will start at 1.30 pm on Sunday.