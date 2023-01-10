Malayalam
First ODI: Kohli, Rohit, Gill power India to 373/7

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 10, 2023 01:25 PM IST Updated: January 10, 2023 05:20 PM IST
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli plays one on the leg side. Photo: AFP/ Dibyangshu Sarkar
Topic | Cricket

Guwahati: Virat Kohli's 45th One-Day International (ODI) hundred and fifities by captain Rohit Sharma and his opening partner Shhubhman Gill powered India to 373/7 against Sri Lanka in the series opener here on Tuesday.

Rohit (83) and Gill (70) added 143.

Rohit hit nine fours and three sixes in his 67-ball knock. He was clean bowled by debutant Dilshan Madushanka.

Gill was trapped in front of the wicket by Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka. The right-hander's 60-ball stint was laced with 11 boundaries.

Virat Kohli (113) ensured India went past the 350-run mark. He brought up his ton off 80 balls.

The teams: India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka,Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha and Dilshan Madushanka. 

