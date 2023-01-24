Malayalam
Kolkata court orders Mohammed Shami to pay monthly alimony

IANS
Published: January 24, 2023 11:02 AM IST
Mohammed Shami & Hasin Jahan
Mohammed Shami and Hasin Jahan. File photos: IANS
Topic | Cricket

A Kolkata court on Monday ordered Indian pacer Mohammed Shami to pay a monthly alimony of Rs 1.3 lakh to his estranged wife Hasin Jahan.

Out of the Rs 1.3 lakh, Rs 50,000 will be the personal alimony to Hasin Jahan and the remaining Rs 80,000 will be the cost of maintenance of their daughter who is staying with her.

In 2018, Hasin Jahan filed a suit in the court demanding a Hasan monthly alimony of Rs 10 lakh, out of which Rs 7,00,000 will be her personal alimony and the remaining Rs 3,00,000 will be on account of the maintenance cost of their daughter.

Her counsel Mriganka Mistry informed the court that as per the income tax returns of the Indian pacer for the financial year 2020-21, his annual income for that fiscal was over Rs 7 crore, and on the basis of that, the demand for a monthly alimony of Rs 10 lakhs was not unjustified.

However, Selim Rahman, the counsel for Shami, claimed that since Hasin Jahan herself was having a steady income source by working as a professional fashion model, the demand for that high alimony amount was not justified.

Finally, after hearing both sides, the lower court, on Monday, fixed the monthly alimony amount at Rs 1.3 lakh. Although expressing gratitude over the court's directive, Hasin Jahan claimed that she would have been relieved had the monthly alimony amount been higher. There was no reaction from Shami till the report was filed.

