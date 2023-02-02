Sanju wishes 'Real Samson' on birthday

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 02, 2023 12:06 PM IST
Saly and Sanju with their dad Viswanath Samson. Screengrab

Kerala's star cricketer Sanju Samson has regained fitness after picking up an injury in the first T20I against Sri Lanka last month. The stumper-batter on Thursday posted a photo of him with his elder brother Saly and his dad Viswanath Samson on the latter's birthday.

"Happy birthday to The Real Samson" Sanju titled the photo as his WhatsApp status.

Samson left his job with the Delhi Police in his dream to make his sons cricketers.

RELATED ARTICLES

Saly too represented Kerala in age-level cricket.

Sanju could make a comeback to the Indian team in next month's ODI series against the visiting Australians.

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout