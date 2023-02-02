Sanju wishes 'Real Samson' on birthday

Kerala's star cricketer Sanju Samson has regained fitness after picking up an injury in the first T20I against Sri Lanka last month. The stumper-batter on Thursday posted a photo of him with his elder brother Saly and his dad Viswanath Samson on the latter's birthday.



"Happy birthday to The Real Samson" Sanju titled the photo as his WhatsApp status.

Samson left his job with the Delhi Police in his dream to make his sons cricketers.

Saly too represented Kerala in age-level cricket.

Sanju could make a comeback to the Indian team in next month's ODI series against the visiting Australians.