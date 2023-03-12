Virat Kohli ends century drought in Test cricket

Virat Kohli ended his century drought as the top order batter propelled India to 395/5 in reply to Australia's first innings total of 480 in the fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

It was Kohli's 28th Test hundred and the first since November, 2019, when he scored a ton against Bangladesh in what was the first day-night Test in India.

India lost Ravindra Jadeja in the morning but Kohli and K S Bharat denied Australia another wicket in the slow-moving session on day four at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Bharat fell to Nathan Lyon for 44 in the post-lunch session after having added 84 for the fifth wicket.

After Cameron Green bowled the first over of the day, Australia opted for spin from both ends and Todd Murphy managed to break the 64-run partnership between Kohli and Jadeja.

Australian players celebrate the dismissal of Ravindra Jadeja. Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Jadeja, who made 28, chipped the ball to Usman Khawaja at mid-on in the final of his several attempts to clear the fielders inside the ring.

Kohli dug his heel in and was happy to nudge the ball around.

For India, who lead the series 2-1, Shreyas Iyer could not come out to bat because of back pain and went for scans.

(With inputs from Reuters)