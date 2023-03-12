Malayalam
Sports

Shreyas Iyer undergoes scan due to back pain

PTI
Published: March 12, 2023 11:17 AM IST
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer walks off after being dismissed during the second day of the Delh Test against Australia. File photo: AFP/Money Sharma
Topic | Cricket

Ahmedabad: Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer was taken for scans after complaining of back pain on the third day of the fourth and final Test against Australia here on Saturday.

Iyer's injury came to light after wicketkeeper-batter Srikar Bharat came out to bat ahead of him following the dismissal of Ravindra Jadeja (28) in the morning session of the fourth day.

Iyer had also missed the first Test in Nagpur due to a back issue before returning for the second game in Delhi.

"Shreyas Iyer complained of pain in his lower back following the third day's play. He has gone for scans and the BCCI Medical Team is monitoring him," BCCI said in a medical update.

