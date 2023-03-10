Indian fan delighted to retrieve ball after Gill's last-over six

Indian fans did not have much to cheer in the ongoing fourth and final Test against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Opener Usman Khawaja's epic 180 and all-rounder Cameron Green's maiden Test hundred powered the tourists to a mammoth 480 in their first innings.

The Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill had a tricky 10-over spell to survive on the second evening on Friday. However, Gill took the attack to veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon in the final over of the day. The right-hander danced down the track to hoist Lyon for a straight six off the second ball of the over.

The ball, which hit the sight screen, was retrieved by an enthusiastic fan who was delighted to be at the centre of attention. The match resumed after a slight delay and the openers took the home side to 36/0 at stumps.

