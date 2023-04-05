Ashwin lets Dhawan off with warning

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 05, 2023 08:41 PM IST Updated: April 05, 2023 09:40 PM IST
Ashwin decided not tot run out Dhawan for backing up too far. Screengrab

Rajasthan Royals offie R Ashwin decided not to run out Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan at the bowler's end for backing up too far in their IPL match at Guwahati on Wednesday.

Ashwin, who courted controversy after Mankading Royals' Jos Buttler in the 2019 IPL, withdrew from his follow-through with Dhawan out of his crease in the seventh over of the innings. The left-hander was on 15 then and went on to smash an unbeaten 86 off 56 balls.

Butter, who is now Ashwin's teammate, would have been pleased with the outcome.

