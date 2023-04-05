Rajapaksa retires hurt after being hit by Dhawan's shot

Punjab Kings (PBKS) suffered a big blow as swashbuckling batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa was forced to leave the field after being hit on the forearm by a shot from his captain Shikhar Dhawan during the IPL match against Rajasthan Royals at Guwahati on Wednesday.

The left-hander, who made 50 off 32 balls in PBKS' opening game against Kolkata Knight Riders, walked out to bat at No. 3. He was on one when he was hit at the non-striker's end off R Ashwin's bowling.

The Sri Lankan player decided to retire hurt after being attended to by the physio.

