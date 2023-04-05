Rajapaksa retires hurt after being hit by Dhawan's shot

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 05, 2023 09:12 PM IST
Bhanuka Rajapaksa made a 50 against KKR. File photo: PTI: Kamal Kishore

Punjab Kings (PBKS) suffered a big blow as swashbuckling batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa was forced to leave the field after being hit on the forearm by a shot from his captain Shikhar Dhawan during the IPL match against Rajasthan Royals at Guwahati on Wednesday.

The left-hander, who made 50 off 32 balls in PBKS' opening game against Kolkata Knight Riders, walked out to bat at No. 3. He was on one when he was hit at the non-striker's end off R Ashwin's bowling.

The Sri Lankan player decided to retire hurt after being attended to by the physio.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout