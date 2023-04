IPL 2023: Rahul fifty lifts LSG to 159/8

Lucknow: K L Rahul brought up his maiden fifty of the season as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) made 159/8 in their IPL match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) here on Saturday.

LSG skipper Rahul and his opening partner Kyle Mayers added 54. Mayers fell after a 23-ball 29.

Rahul scored 74 off 56 balls. He hit eight fours and a six.

Sam Curran picked up 3/31, while Kagiso Rabada claimed 2/34.

Earlier, PBKS won the toss and opted to bowl.

Sam Curran came out for the toss as regular captain Shikhar Dhawan missed the match due to an injury which he picked up in PBKS' last match.

The teams: Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (capt), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi.



Punjab Kings: Sam Curran (capt), Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.