Hyderabad: Captain Shikhar Dhawan waged a lone battle to take Punjab Kings (PBKS) to 143/9 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their IPL match here on Sunday.

The left-handed opener hit 12 fours and five sixes from 66 balls in his unbeaten 99-run knock.

Dhawan added 55 for the last wicket with Mohit Rathee (one not out) after SRH reduced PBKS to 88/9.

Leggie Mayank Markande picked up 4/15 after SRH opted to bowl.