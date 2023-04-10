Rinku Singh says 'love you' to SRK after 'King Khan' posts edited 'Pathaan' poster

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan shared an edited picture of cricketer Rinku Singh on 'Pathaan' poster after his team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won a thriller against Gujarat Titans in the IPL at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Rinku slammed five consecutive sixes off the final over to take KKR amid high drama and remained unbeaten on 48 off 21 balls.

SRK took to Twitter, where he shared the edited poster on Sunday and wrote: "JHOOME JO RINKUUUUU!!! My baby @rinkusingh235 And @NitishRana_27 and @venkateshiyer you beauties!!! And remember believe that's all. Congratulations @KKRiders and @VenkyMysore take care of your heart sir!"

On Monday, quoting his tweet, Singh thanked SRK for his love.

He tweeted: "Shah Rukh sir yaaar. Love you sir and thank you for your constant support."

The win took KKR to the second spot in the standings with two wins and a healthy net run rate.

They next meet Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday.

(With inputs from IANS)