IPL: Conway, Dube star as CSK post 226/6 against RCB

Bengaluru: Chennai Super Kings posted a massive 226/6 against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Monday.

Opener Devon Conway smashed a 45-ball 83 while the lanky Shivan Dube hit five towering sixes in his 27-ball 52. Ajinkya Rahane made 37.

Earlier, RCB captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl.

RCB named an unchanged squad, while CSK brought in Matheesha Pathirana in place of Sisanda Magala, who is injured.

Teams

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj.

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.