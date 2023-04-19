IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals restrict LSG to 154/7

Jaipur: Table-toppers Rajasthan Royals restricted Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to 154/7 in their IPL match here on Wednesday.

Though openers K L Rahul (39) and Kyle Mayers (51) added 82, LSG lost wickets thereafter.

R Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers, with figures of 2/23.

The IPL is returning to Jaipur after four years.

LSG opener Kyle Mayers made 51. Photo: Twitter@IPL

Royals have won four out of their five games, while LSG have three wins from five matches.

The teams: Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (capt &wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Lucknow Super Giants: K L Rahul (capt), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi