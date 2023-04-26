IPL 2023: RCB opt to bowl against KKR

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli opted to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL here on Wednesday.

RCB have eight points from seven games, while KK have just four points from seven matches.

The teams: Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (capt), Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj.

Kolkata Knight Riders: N Jagadeesan (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (capt), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Vaibhav Arora, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.