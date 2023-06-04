India vs Australia head-to-head record in Tests

Australia and India will clash in the final of the World Test Championship at The Oval on Wednesday. Here is a glance at the statistical highlights from the past encounters between the two teams.
Matches: 106
India won: 32
Australia won: 44
Draws: 29
Tied: 1
Highest total: 705/7 by India in Sydney in 2004
Lowest total: 36 by India in Adelaide in 2020
Most runs: Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 3,630 runs in 74 innings
Most hundreds: Tendulkar - 11
Most double hundreds: Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 3
Highest score: Michael Clarke - 329 not out in Sydney in 2012
Highest partnership: 386 by Ricky Ponting & Michael Clarke in Adelaide in 2012
Most wickets: Nathan Lyon (Australia) - 116 in 47 innings
Most five-wicket hauls: Anil Kumble (India) - 10
Most 10-wicket hauls: Harbhajan Singh (India) - 3
Best bowling figures in an innings: Jasu Patel (India) - 9/69 in Kanpur in 1959
Best match figures: Harbhajan Singh - 15/217 in Chennai in 2001
Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper: Adam Gilchrist (Australia) - 75 in 36 innings
Most catches by a wicketkeeper: Gilchrist - 73 in 36 innings
Most stumpings: M S Dhoni (India) - 15 in 35 innings
Most catches by a fielder: Rahul Dravid (India) - 46 in 60 innings