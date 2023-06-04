India vs Australia head-to-head record in Tests

Australia and India will clash in the final of the World Test Championship at The Oval on Wednesday. Here is a glance at the statistical highlights from the past encounters between the two teams.



Matches: 106

India won: 32

Australia won: 44

Draws: 29

Tied: 1

Highest total: 705/7 by India in Sydney in 2004

Lowest total: 36 by India in Adelaide in 2020

Most runs: Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 3,630 runs in 74 innings

Most hundreds: Tendulkar - 11

Sachin Tendulkar celebrates his hundred against Australia in the 1992 Perth Test. File photo: AFP/Greg Wood

Most double hundreds: Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 3

Highest score: Michael Clarke - 329 not out in Sydney in 2012

Highest partnership: 386 by Ricky Ponting & Michael Clarke in Adelaide in 2012

Most wickets: Nathan Lyon (Australia) - 116 in 47 innings

Nathan Lyon, right, has picked up the most number of wickets in India-Australia Tests. File photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Most five-wicket hauls: Anil Kumble (India) - 10

Most 10-wicket hauls: Harbhajan Singh (India) - 3

Best bowling figures in an innings: Jasu Patel (India) - 9/69 in Kanpur in 1959

Best match figures: Harbhajan Singh - 15/217 in Chennai in 2001

Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper: Adam Gilchrist (Australia) - 75 in 36 innings

Most catches by a wicketkeeper: Gilchrist - 73 in 36 innings

Most stumpings: M S Dhoni (India) - 15 in 35 innings

Most catches by a fielder: Rahul Dravid (India) - 46 in 60 innings