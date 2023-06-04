Who will emerge champions if WTC final ends in draw?

Malayalam
Published: June 04, 2023 03:11 PM IST
New Zealand won the inaugural edition of the WTC in 2021.
Australia take on India in the final of the ICC World Test Championships (WTC) at The Oval from Wednesday. The final, which is scheduled to end on Sunday, has a reserve day (June 12) in case there is any weather interruption or time lost.

The reserve day will also be used if the recommended quota of 90 overs per day is not completed on any given day.

It must be noted that New Zealand triumphed over India in the inaugural WTC final at Southampton on the reserve day in 2021.

If the final ends in a draw, both Australia and India will be declared joint winners and the two sides will share the ICC Test mace. 

The champions will take home $1.6 million in prize money in addition to the mace, while runners-up will be richer by $800,000.

India last won an ICC trophy in 2013 when they clinched the Champions Trophy under M S Dhoni.

