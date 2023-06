Ranji Trophy: Kerala, Mumbai placed in same group

Kerala have been drawn with heavyweights Mumbai in Elite Group B for the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 season to be played from January 5 to March 14 next year.



Bengal, Andhra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Bihar are the other teams in the group.

The top two teams from each group will progress to the quarterfinals, which begin on February 23, 2024.

The league stage of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 championship has been scheduled from October 16 to 27. The knockouts will be held at Mohali from October 31 to November 6.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day championship will begin on November 23 and runs till December 5. Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad are the venues.

Rajkot will host the knockouts from December 9 to 16.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy



League stage: October 16 to 27

Venues: Mohali, Mumbai, Ranchi, Jaipur, Dehradun

Knockouts: October 31 to November 6

Venue: Mohali

Group A: Mumbai, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Hyderabad, Baroda, Meghalaya, Jammu & Kashmir, Mizoram.

Group B: Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Services, Assam, Chandigarh, Odisha, Bihar, Sikkim.

Group C: Punjab, Saurashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Railways, Andhra, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh.

Group D: Vidarbha, Bengal, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Pondicherry.

Group E: Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Nagaland.

Vijay Hazare Trophy

League stage: November 23 to December 5

Venues: Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad.

Knockouts: December 9 to 16

Venue: Rajkot.

Group A: Saurashtra, Kerala, Mumbai, Railways, Tripura, Pondicherry, Odisha, Sikkim.

Group B: Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Hyderabad, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Services, Meghalaya, Manipur.

Group C: Karnataka, Jammu & Kashmir, Chandigarh, Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Mizoram.

Group D: Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh.

Group E: Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Bengal, Baroda, Goa, Nagaland.

Ranji Trophy

Elite League stage: January 5 to February 19, 2024

Plate League stage: January 5 to February 5, 2024

Elite knockout stage: February 23 to March 14, 2024

Plate knockout stage: February 9 to 21, 2024

Elite Group A: Saurashtra, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Haryana, Services, Manipur.

Elite Group B: Bengal, Andhra, Mumbai, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Bihar.

Elite Group C: Karnataka, Punjab, Railways, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Gujarat, Tripura, Chandigarh.

Elite Group D: Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Baroda, Delhi, Odisha, Pondicherry, Jammu & Kashmir.

Plate Group: Nagaland, Hyderabad, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh.