Like father, like son: Dutch hero Bas de Leede does dad proud

Bas de Leede picked up 5/52 and struck a superb 123 as the Netherlands booked their place in the the ICC World Cup with a four-wicket victory over Scotland on Thursday.



The Dutch chased down the target of 278 in just 42.5 overs to leap-frog Scotland into second place behind the already qualified Sri Lanka on net run rate.

De Leede is the son of former Dutch all-rounder Tim de Leede who played in the 1996, 2003 and 2007 World Cups.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to Twitter to share the similarities in both the playing style and celebrations of the two.

The Netherlands will appear at a fifth World Cup and their first since 2011. This year’s global finals will be staged from October 5 to November 19 in India.

"We had a look at the targets, where we wanted to be at the halfway point," de Leede said at the post-match presentation.

"The rate was 10 to 11 runs per over, so we had to go into T20 mode and try and score as many runs as we could and see where it would take us.

"It's amazing, I can't describe the feeling," said de Leede.

(With inputs from Reuters)