Deodhar Trophy: Rohan Kunnummal, Sijomon Joseph in South Zone squad

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 12, 2023 02:12 PM IST Updated: July 12, 2023 04:57 PM IST
Sijomon Joseph & Rohan Kunnummal
Sijomon Joseph and Rohan Kunnummal. Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Cricket

Mayank Agarwal will lead South Zone in the Deodhar Trophy one-day championship. Kerala opener Rohan Kunnummal has been named vice-captain.

Kerala all-rounder Sijomon Joseph too has been picked in the 15-member squad announced on Wednesday. 

Karnataka batter Devdutt Padikkal and Goa medium-pacer Arjun Tendulkar too made it to the squad.

The tournament makes a return to the domestic cricket season after a gap of four years. 

Six teams - North Zone, South Zone, Central Zone, North East Zone, West Zone and East Zone - are in the fray.

The tournament will be held in Puducherry from July 24 to  August 3.

South Zone squad: Mayank Agarwal (capt), Rohan Kunnummal (vice-capt), N Jagadeesan, Rohit Rayudu, Arun Karthik, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Washington Sundar, V Kaverappa, V Vyshak, Kaushik V, Mohit Redkar, Sijomon Joseph, Arjun Tendulkar and Sai Kishore. 

