Deodhar Trophy: Rohan Kunnummal stars as South Zone post third straight win

Puducherry: Kerala opener Rohan Kunnummal smashed an unbeaten 87 as South Zone thrashed North East Zone by nine wickets to continue their winning run in the Deodhar Trophy here on Friday.



Rohan's 58-ball knock was studded with eight fours and five sixes as South Zone overhauled the modest target of 137 in just 19.3 overs to record their third win on the trot.

Rohan and Mayank Agarwal (32) added 95 for the first wicket.

Earlier, pacer Vidhwath Kaverappa and left-arm spinner Sai Kishore scalped three apiece as North East Zone were bowled out for 136 in 49.2 overs after opting to bat.

Pheiroijam Jotin top-scored with 40.

South Zone, who lead the table with 12 points from three matches, next meet East Zone on Sunday.

Brief scores: North East Zone 136 in 49.2 overs (Pheiroijam Jotin 40; Sai Kishore 3/22, Vidhwath Kaverappa 3/27) lost to South Zone 137/1 in 19.3 overs (Rohan Kunnummal 87 not out).

Points: South Zone 4; North East Zone 0.