Former Kerala Ranji captain K Jayaram died of cardiac arrest in Kochi on Saturday. He was 67.



Jayaram played 46 matches for Kerala and aggregated 2,358 runs at an average of 29.47. The right-hander also scored five hundreds and 10 fifties in his first-class career.

Jayaram was rated as one of the finest batsmen produced by Kerala. He also played for South Zone in the Duleep Trophy.

He also served as an umpire and was an apex council member of the Kerala Cricket Association.