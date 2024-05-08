Malayalam
IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals in pix

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 08, 2024 07:54 AM IST Updated: May 08, 2024 08:25 AM IST
Delhi Capitals
DC players celebrate a wicket. Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Delhi Capitals (DC) scored a 20-run win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a crucial IPL 2024 game on Tuesday night. RR fell short despite a brilliant 86 by captain Sanju Samson.

Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson could not take RR home. Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

The home side rode openers Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abishek Porel's fifties to post  221/8 after being put in to bat. The two added 60 in just 4.2 overs. Australian Fraser-McGurk mashed a 20-ball 50, while the left-handed Porel amassed 65 off 36 deliveries. Tristan Stubbs chipped in with 41 off 20 balls. Veteran offie R Ashwin picked up 3/24 off his four overs.

Abishek Porel
Abishek Porel top-scored for DC. Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Though Sanju tried hard, RR could mange only 201/8. Sanju hit eight fours and six sixes in his 46-ball knock before falling to a contentious catch. Kuldeep Yadav (2/25) was the pick of the DC bowlers, while Axar Patel claimed 1/25 off his three overs.

The win boosted DC's playoffs hopes as they moved to fifth spot with 12 points from as many games. RR stay in second place with 16 points from 11 matches.

Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of R Ashwin. Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

DC next meet Royal Challengers Bengaluru in an away tie on Sunday, while RR  travel to Chennai to meet Chennai Super Kings on the same day.

Tristan Stubbs
Tristan Stubbs chipped in with 41 off 20 balls. Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
