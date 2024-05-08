IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals in pix

Delhi Capitals (DC) scored a 20-run win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a crucial IPL 2024 game on Tuesday night. RR fell short despite a brilliant 86 by captain Sanju Samson.

Sanju Samson could not take RR home. Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

The home side rode openers Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abishek Porel's fifties to post 221/8 after being put in to bat. The two added 60 in just 4.2 overs. Australian Fraser-McGurk mashed a 20-ball 50, while the left-handed Porel amassed 65 off 36 deliveries. Tristan Stubbs chipped in with 41 off 20 balls. Veteran offie R Ashwin picked up 3/24 off his four overs.

Abishek Porel top-scored for DC. Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Though Sanju tried hard, RR could mange only 201/8. Sanju hit eight fours and six sixes in his 46-ball knock before falling to a contentious catch. Kuldeep Yadav (2/25) was the pick of the DC bowlers, while Axar Patel claimed 1/25 off his three overs.

The win boosted DC's playoffs hopes as they moved to fifth spot with 12 points from as many games. RR stay in second place with 16 points from 11 matches.

Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of R Ashwin. Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

DC next meet Royal Challengers Bengaluru in an away tie on Sunday, while RR travel to Chennai to meet Chennai Super Kings on the same day.