IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in pix

Suryakumar Yadav's scintillating unbeaten 102 powered Mumbai Indians (MI) to a seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL on Monday night. Surya smashed 12 fours and six sixes and put on 143 for the unbroken fourth wicket along with Tilak Varma (37 not out) as the home side romped home in 17.2 overs at the Wankhede Stadium.



Suryakumar Yadav en route to his ton. Suryakumar Yadav. Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade

Captain Hardik Pandya and Piyush Chawla claimed three wickets apiece as MI restricted SRH to 173/8 after oping to bowl. Opener Travis Head top-scored with 30-ball 48. SRH skipper Pat Cummins chipped in with an unbeaten 35 off 17 balls to take them past the 170-run mark.

Piyush Chawla celebrates a strike. Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade

Though MI lost Rohit Sharma (4), Ishan Kishan (9) and Naman Dhir (0) cheaply, Surya and Varma pulled off a much-needed victory for the five-time champions.

SRH remain in fourth spot with 12 points from 11 matches, while MI climbed to ninth place with eight points from 12 games.

Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma guided MI home. Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade

SRH host Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday, while MI meet table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders in an away tie on Saturday.