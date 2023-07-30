Everyone at home danced when I was picked for Asian Games: Rinku Singh

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh has revealed that everyone at his home was elated and danced when they heard the news of him getting selected in the Indian squad for the Asian Games.



Despite doing well in domestic cricket for many seasons and having a terrific IPL 2023 where he scored 474 runs in 14 matches for KKR, Rinku wasn't picked in the Indian squad from the T20s series in the Caribbean.

However, the left-hander later made the cut for Asian Games, which is scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 from October 8.

"Everyone at home wanted me to play for India and when I got selected everyone danced. Everyone was happy," Rinku said in a video posted on the BCCI website.

The 25-year-old-year also revealed how life has changed for him after he smacked five sixes in an over off Gujarat Titans pacer Yash Dayal in an IPL 2023 match.

"After those five sixes life changed a lot. People knew me at the time but I was not that popular after that a lot of people came to know about me," Rinku said.

"It was a special innings since that knock everyone started to call me lord," he added.