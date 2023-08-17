Malayalam
Buchi Babu tournament: TNCA XI crush Kerala by 10 wickets

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 17, 2023 06:22 PM IST
Sachin Baby
Sachin Baby's half century went in vain as Kerala suffered a 10-wicket loss to TNCA XI. File photo: KCA
Topic | Cricket

Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) XI defeated Kerala by 10 wickets in their Group D fixture of the Buchi Babu tournament at Tirunelveli on Thursday.

Adding to their overnight lead of 126, TNCA scored 14 runs more to the total before being bowled out.

In response, Kerala batters yet again failed to deliver and were bowled out for 178. Captain Sachin Baby's 56 was the sole bright spot in the Kerala innings while Vathsal Govind scored 25.

For TNCA, Jhathavedh Subramanyan bagged four wickets while Ajay K Krishnan and Siddharth M claimed five wickets between them.

Brief scores: Kerala 218 & 178 (Sachin Baby 56, Vathsal Govind 25, Jhathavedh Subramanyan 4/44, Ajay Krishnan 3/24) lost to TNCA XI 358 & 39/0

