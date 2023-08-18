1st T20I: India beat Ireland by 2 runs via DLS method

Dublin: India defeated Ireland by two runs via DLS method in first T20I to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series here on Friday.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah made a splendid comeback as India restricted Ireland to a below par 139 for seven.

The visitors were then 47 for two in 6.5 overs, ahead of Ireland by two runs in DLS par score when rain stopped play.

Chasing 140, Yashasvi Jaiswal (24; 23b) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (19 not out) putting together 46 runs in 6.2 overs. Gaikwad and Sanju Samson (1) were at the crease when heavens opened up.

Earlier, leading the side on his comeback after a 11-month layoff, Bumrah claimed 2/24. Fellow pacer Prasidh Krishna (2/32) and spinner Ravi Bishnoi (2/23) also bagged two wickets each.

Ireland were 59/6 inside 11 overs before Barry McCarthy propped the total in the death overs with a well-crafted 33-ball 51 not out (4x4, 4x6).

Brief scores: Ireland 139/7 in 20 overs (Barry McCarthy 51 not out, Curtis Campher 39, Jasprit Bumrah 2/24, Prasidh Krishna 2/32, Ravi Bishnoi 2/23)