ICC announces match officials for World Cup

Dubai: India's Nitin Menon and Sri Lanka's Kumar Dharmasena will officiate the World Cup opener between England and New Zealand on October 5, while former pacer Javagal Srinath will serve as the match referee, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Friday.



Paul Wilson and Saikat will be the TV umpire and the fourth umpire respectively in the tournament opener to be played in Ahmedabad.

Sixteen umpires will officiate in the 13th edition of the tournament, including all 12 of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Umpires and four members of the ICC Emerging Umpire Panel.

The experienced list includes three of the four umpires who were appointed for the 2019 final at Lord's - Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus and Rod Tucker with only Aleem Dar missing, who stepped down from the Elite Panel in March of this year.

The Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees is represented at the event by a quartet of former international cricketers -- Jeff Crowe, Andy Pycroft, Richie Richardson and Srinath.

The officials have been named for the entirety of the league phase, with the umpires for the semifinals and final of the tournament to be named in due course.

Umpires: Chris Brown (New Zealand), Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka), Marais Erasmus (South Africa), Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand), Michael Gough (England), Adrian Holdstock (South Africa), Richard Illingworth (England), Richard Kettleborough (England), Nitin Menon (India), Ahsan Raza (Pakistan), Paul Reiffel (Australia), Sharfuddoula Ibne Shaid (Bangladesh), Rod Tucker (Australia), Alex Wharf (England), Joel Wilson (West Indies) and Paul Wilson (Australia).

Match Referees: Jeff Crowe (New Zealand), Andy Pycroft (Zimbabwe), Richie Richardson (West Indies) and Javagal Srinath (India).