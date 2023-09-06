Australia name 15-member squad for ICC World Cup

Young leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha has missed out on a place in Australia's 15-man World Cup squad after impressing on his international debut in South Africa.



Named in a broader squad for the South Africa tour, Sangha has been cut along with fast bowler Nathan Ellis and rookie all-rounder Aaron Hardie, the team confirmed on Wednesday.

Sangha took five wickets across his first two T20Is during Australia's 3-0 sweep of the Proteas but selectors have opted to take only two specialist spinners in Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar.

Fast bowling captain Pat Cummins, batsman Steve Smith, left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell were all included despite still recovering from injuries.

The final 15-man squad will be confirmed to the International Cricket Council by September 28 ahead of the World Cup starting in India in October.

Australia, who will bid for a record-extending sixth 50-over world championship, start a five-match ODI series against South Africa on Thursday.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (capt), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith,Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.