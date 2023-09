Asia Cup: Bangladesh put Lanka in to bat

Colombo: Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and put hosts Sri Lanka in to bat in their Asia Cup Super Four match here on Saturday.

Bangladesh lost to Pakistan by seven wickets in their opening match and need a win to keep their final hopes alive.

Bangladesh made a lone change as Nasum Ahmed came in for Afif Hossain.

Sri Lanka are on a 12-match winning spree.

The teams: Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana.

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shamim Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed.